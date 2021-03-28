Uber plans to double the size of its Toronto technical team this year

Uber plans to double the size of its Toronto technical staff by the end of this year, as reported by BNN Bloomberg.
The company is looking to hire 60 employees for roles in its engineering, design, data science and product management teams.
Uber also plans to form a new team in Canada to focus on rider experience. The team will look at creating products that will make the Uber app more reliable for users. A second team will be created to find new ways for Uber to offer exclusive offers and form new partnerships.
“Canada is a hot spot for tech talent globally, and our Toronto team has led the strategy and development of many important products and platforms like Uber Commute and Uber Eats Ads,” said Neil Barakat, Uber’s Toronto tech site lead, in a statement to BNN Bloomberg.
“These projects have helped to evolve how Uber operates in communities around the world. We’re excited about the opportunity to expand and build new local teams and grow our imprint in the Canadian tech ecosystem.”
This latest hiring news comes as Uber laid off over 3,000 people last year amid the pandemic as ongoing restrictions affected its ride-hailing service.
Source: BNN Bloomberg
