Netflix plans to release 40 new anime titles this year

Netflix plans to launch 40 new anime titles this year following the success of its Blood of Zeus series, as reported by Bloomberg.
The streaming giant made the announcement at Tokyo’s AnimeJapan 2021 Expo on March 27th. The new anime titles will include an adaptation of the Japanese manga Record of Ragnarok, which will premiere in June.
Another title called Yasuke, which is about an African samurai in feudal-era Japan, will air on April 29th. Last year, Netflix announced that it was going to release an anime series based on Resident Evil in 2021. Netflix is also releasing The Way of The Househusband, which is based on a Japanese manga series, on April 8th.
“We want to be able to pride ourselves as being the top entertainment destination with good quality content,” said Netflix’s chief anime producer, Taiki Sakurai, in a statement to Bloomberg. “The growth of our business is directly connected to the growth of our anime.”
It’s worth noting that the number of anime titles that Netflix plans to release in 2021 is almost double the number of anime titles it debuted last year.
Bloomberg notes this latest move indicates that Netflix is stepping up to compete with the likes of Sony and others who are releasing original anime content.
Source: Bloomberg
