Amazon Canada discounts Beats Solo Pro and Beats Studio3 headphones

Amazon Canada has discounted the Beats Solo Pro and Beats Studio3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones for a limited time.
The online retailer is currently offering the Beats Solo Pro wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $189.98, which is $60 off the original price.
These headphones come with up to 22 hours of listening or up to 40 hours with active noise cancellation turned off. The Beats Solo Pro also feature the Apple H1 headphone chip.
Amazon has also discounted the Beats Studio3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones and are available for $299.98, which is $100 off the original price. These headphones also feature up to 22 hours of battery life. The Beats Studio3 feature Appleâ€™s W1 chip.
