Watch Halo developers destroy a piano to create incredibly visceral sounds

Halo developer 343 Industries has shared a new video of its sound team using various items and tools to beat the absolute heck out of a piano.
Fair warning, if you have a soft spot for the simple press of an ivory key, don’t watch this. On the other hand, if you love listening to sounds that most people would consider grating and irritating, then plow ahead.
You can watch the video below, and while it does get a bit mundane partway through, the sounds that the team captures are fascinating. Near the end, they even bring in blocks of dry ice to create even more mindblowing audio.
From the perspective of a Halo nerd, this actually gets me pretty excited for Halo Infinite’s release this fall. When the team hits the piano with a bat mercilessly, I can’t help but close my eyes and picture grenades blowing Grunts up in a Forerunner installation.
If you want to dive more into the nitty-gritty of the sound design and how the team is working to make Halo InfiniteÂ capture the spirit of the first game, you can check out the full 343 Industries blog post that features an interview with the sound team.
Source: 343 IndustriesÂ Â
