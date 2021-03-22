Apple is reportedly working on smart speakers that feature screens and cameras

Shortly after cancelling the original HomePod, new rumours have appeared indicating that Apple is working on “new speakers with screens and cameras.”
The information was included in a larger Bloomberg report surrounding the HomePod mini and its unused temperature sensor the publication speculates might be activated through a future software update.
The report says that prior to the bigger HomePod’s somewhat timely death, Apple had been working on an updated version set for release in 2022. It’s unclear if that project has been cancelled. Bloomberg also mentions the company is developing new smart speakers with screens and cameras but says that a “launch isn’t imminent.”
Google and Amazon, Apple’s main competitors in the smart speaker space, both offer devices with screens, including the Nest Hub and Echo Show line, respectively, so it’s likely that Apple is at least considering releasing a similar device. Google’s upcoming 2nd-gen Nest Hub features new sleeping tracking functionality, while the 3rd-gen Echo Show 10 can swivel and actually follow users.
Finally, this same report backs up previous rumours that Apple is planning to release an update to its Apple TV set-top box.
Source: BloombergÂ
