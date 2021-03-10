PREVIOUS
Montreal’s Tribute Games working on retro Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game

Don't get Shell Shocked watching the trailer for Shredder's Revenge

When I was younger I would spend each of my birthdays at Chuck E. Cheese, and when there, I’d often be in the arcade section for several hours.

One of the games I’d often play was the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 16-bit side scroller, Turtles in Time, and thanks to games publisher Dotemu, I can relive my youth.

Shredder’s Revenge is a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles side-scrolling beat-’em up inspired by the SNES classicÂ Turtles in Time.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s RevengeÂ is a four-player co-op being developed by Montreal-based Tribute Games. The founders of that studio also worked on Ubisoft’s Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game.Â 

“Bash your way through gorgeous pixel art environments and slay tons of hellacious enemies with your favorite Turtle, each with his own skills and moves, making each run unique,” reads the game’sÂ Steam page, which has just gone live, albeit with no confirmed release date yet. “Choose a fighter, use radical combos to defeat your opponents, and experience intense combat loaded with breathtaking action and outrageous ninja abilities.”

This trailer brings back great memories and I can’t wait to throw some of Shredder’s goons into the camera.

Source: Steam

