PREVIOUS
News

Google Trends reveals Canadaâ€™s top house hunting and mortgage searches

Canadians are looking to relocate away from the city

Mar 10, 2021

8:09 PM EST

0 comments

Google Trends reveal top searches Canadians search for

Google Trends has released data on what Canadians have been searching regarding house hunting and mortgages during the pandemic.

The data shows that searches for housing and mortgage-related inquiries have reached the highest they’ve been in five years. Some of the searches include ‘house for sale,’ ‘mortgage loans,’ ‘mortgage calculators’ and ‘mortgage rates.’

Google Trends shows that Canadians are looking to relocate to places outside the city, such as cottages and are interested in buying properties in suburban or rural areas.

These are the top regions searched for:

  • Cannington, ON
  • OrlÃ©ans, ON
  • Clarington, ON
  • Surrey, BC
  • Port Moody, BC
  • Kawartha Lakes, ON
  • London, ON
  • Laval, QC
  • Abbotsford, BC
  • Langley, BC

Since the real estate industry has seen demand from first-time home buyers, the top questions people are asking about mortgages in the past year are:

  • How much mortgage can I afford?
  • What is a mortgage?
  • What is a reverse mortgage?
  • What is a high ratio mortgage?
  • How to get pre-approved for a mortgage?
  • How to become a mortgage broker?
  • What is mortgage insurance?
  • What is a second mortgage?
  • How does a mortgage work?

Source: Google

Related Articles

News

Apr 14, 2020

7:07 AM EDT

Google Trends shows we’ll all be haircutting pros when social distancing is over

News

May 17, 2016

2:26 PM EDT

CIBC’s new app lets lets Canadians apply for a mortgage with their smartphone

News

Jan 22, 2017

11:24 AM EST

Mogo wants to gamify the mortgage-managing process with its newest product

Comments