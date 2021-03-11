PlayStation’s ‘Prequels & Sequels’ sale offers up to 75 percent off

The PlayStation Store’s latest sale offers up to 75 percent off PS4 prequels and sequels in various gaming franchises.
See below for some of the most notable deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Origins — $15.99 (regularly $79.99)
- BioShock Remastered — $20.24 (regularly $26.99)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope & Man of Medan Bundle — $40.19 (regularly $66.99)
- Dead Rising Triple Pack — $19.87 (regularly $79.49)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle — $53.59 (regularly $79.99)
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy — $26.74 (regularly $53.49)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
The full list of deals can be found here. The ‘Prequels & Sequels’ sale ends on March 24th.
Image credit: Capcom
