PREVIOUS|
News

PlayStation’s ‘Prequels & Sequels’ sale offers up to 75 percent off

The sale runs until March 24th

Mar 11, 2021

7:36 AM EST

0 comments

Mega Man Legacy Bundle

The PlayStation Store’s latest sale offers up to 75 percent off PS4 prequels and sequels in various gaming franchises.

See below for some of the most notable deals:

The full list of deals can be found here. The ‘Prequels & Sequels’ sale ends on March 24th.

Image credit: Capcom

Related Articles

News

Mar 3, 2021

5:09 PM EST

Sony files patent for banana PlayStation controller

News

Mar 10, 2021

5:42 PM EST

Nintendo Switch-like Aya Neo aims to make PC gaming more mobile

Deals

Mar 10, 2021

11:13 AM EST

Koodo’s Spring Sale offers gift cards, more data and up to $100 in bill credits

News

Mar 9, 2021

3:28 PM EST

EB Games Canada’s big ‘The Great Indoors’ sale offers up to 65 percent off

Comments