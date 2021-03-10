Lenovo’s annual sale offers up to 70 percent laptops and more

Lenovo’s annual sale is offering up to 70 percent off a variety of laptops.
Below are some of the best deals:
- Yoga 9i (14-inch) 2 in 1 Laptop — $1559.99 (regularly $1819.99)
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet (10.1-inch) 2 in 1 — $339.99 (regularly $414.99)
- X1 Nano (13-inch) — $1529.99 with promo code THINKDB3Â (regularly $3879.00)
- ThinkPad X390 (13-inch) Laptop — $1181.99 (regularly $3403.00)
- IdeaPad 3 (15-inch) — $524.99 with promo codeÂ IDEA3DEAL3Â (regularly $649.99)
- Yoga C740 (15-inch) Laptop — $1089.99 with promo code ENDOFSALE4Â (regularly $1399.99)
- ThinkPad X390 Yoga (13-inch) Laptop — $1346.99 (regularly $3527.00)
This sale is available until March 15th and you can check out the complete list of discounted items here.
Via: RedFlagDeals
