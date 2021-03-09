PREVIOUS
News

MGM reveals ‘Legally Blonde’ mobile game, coming later this year

Elle Woods is coming to your smartphone soon

Mar 9, 2021

9:06 PM EST

0 comments

Legally Blonde

MGM has announced a game based on itsÂ Legally BlondeÂ franchise will release later this year.

No gameplay footage or screenshots have been revealed, but MGM says Legally Blonde: The GameÂ will feature Candy Crush-style ‘match-3’ mechanics and narrative elements based on the first two Legally BlondeÂ films.

The game is being developed by Australian studio PlaySide, which has released mobile games based on the likes ofÂ Batman, The Walking Dead and SpongeBob SquarePants.

Legally Blonde: The GameÂ will launch as a free-to-play title on both Android and iOS.

MGM is also set to release a third Legally BlondeÂ film — once again starring Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods — in May 2022.

Image credit: MGM

Via: VentureBeat

Related Articles

Features

Mar 3, 2021

6:41 PM EST

Final Fantasy’s creator returns with classic RPG Fantasian on Apple Arcade

News

Mar 2, 2021

8:00 AM EST

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! to launch on Android and iOS on March 25

News

Apr 17, 2012

3:32 PM EDT

MGM bringing 600 movie titles to YouTube and Google Play in North America

News

Mar 9, 2021

10:00 AM EST

League of Legends: Wild Rift open beta launches in Canada on March 29

Comments