MGM reveals ‘Legally Blonde’ mobile game, coming later this year

MGM has announced a game based on itsÂ Legally BlondeÂ franchise will release later this year.
No gameplay footage or screenshots have been revealed, but MGM says Legally Blonde: The GameÂ will feature Candy Crush-style ‘match-3’ mechanics and narrative elements based on the first two Legally BlondeÂ films.
The game is being developed by Australian studio PlaySide, which has released mobile games based on the likes ofÂ Batman, The Walking Dead and SpongeBob SquarePants.
Legally Blonde: The GameÂ will launch as a free-to-play title on both Android and iOS.
MGM is also set to release a third Legally BlondeÂ film — once again starring Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods — in May 2022.
