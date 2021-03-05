Twitter is reportedly working on an ‘Undo Send’ timer for tweets

While we still don’t have the ability to edit a tweet, it seems like Twitter is working on a feature that could help those who’ve spotted a typo after hitting that tweet button.
Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane), who’s well known for sharing upcoming social media platform features, has shared a GIF of an “Undo Send” timer for tweets.
Twitter is working on “Undo Send” timer for tweets pic.twitter.com/nS0kuijPK0
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 5, 2021
This might be the closest thing we’ll get to an edit option for Twitter. Unfortunately, this won’t work if you spot a typo five minutes after sending out the tweet.
Twitter seems reluctant to add an actual edit option. Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, in a Q&A with Wired says that one of the reasons they don’t want to add an edit button is the issues it can cause with retweets. If edits are allowed a user can retweet a post, that the author could then edit to say something completely different. Dorsey did mention that immediate edits are less problematic, but would require the platform to delay posting tweets, which could be problematic in the instance of breaking news.
However, it seems that the company is actually working on the latter, although it’s unclear when this feature will be available for users.
Source: Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane)
