Nubia unveils Red Magic 6 series gaming phones

Nubia has launched its gaming-oriented Red Magic 6 series phones in China.
The lineup offers the Red Magic 6 and the Red Magic 6 Pro, with a few differences between the two devices. For instance, the Red Magic 6 features 8GB/12GB of RAM configurations, while the Red Magic 6 Pro sports up to 16GB of RAM.
The Pro model only sports a 4,500mAh battery compared to the regular variant that offers a 5,050mAh cell. Further, the Pro model has 120W fast charging, while the other model features 66W charging.
Both Red Magic 6 devices offer a 6.8-inch full HD+ display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 500Hz touch sampling rate. Additionally, they feature a Snapdragon 888 processor, an optical under-display fingerprint scanner, an 8-megapixel selfie shooter and a triple camera setup offering a 64-megapixel primary shooter, 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel macro. Also, both smartphones feature up to 256GB of storage.
None of these devices are currently available in Canada, but the company’s North American website shows there’s an unveiling for March 16th and April 2nd, so they should be making their way here soon. The Magic 6 starts at CNY 3799 (about $743.09 CAD), and the Pro starts at CNY 4399 (roughly $860 CAD).
Image Credit: XDA DevelopersÂ
Source: XDA Developers
