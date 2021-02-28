Over the past couple of days, we’ve seen a Poke-themed Post Malone concert, more details about the new PokÃ©mon Snap and the reveals of PokÃ©mon Legends: Arceus and PokÃ©mon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl.
There is also free content for games like Pokemon SwordÂ andÂ Shield, PokÃ©mon Masters Ex and PokÃ©mon Go. All of this is in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the iconic franchise.
#PokemonLegendsArceus was created to deliver an experience that goes beyond the framework that the PokÃ©mon series has had thus far, honoring past gamesâ€™ core gameplay while infusing new elements.
We hope youâ€™ll enjoy opening a new door in the PokÃ©mon series in early 2022. pic.twitter.com/LfSKMoQcar
— PokÃ©mon (@Pokemon) February 26, 2021
Generally, I thought this was a great week for the series, even though I’m not the most excited for the upcoming games.
Still, it’s cool to see a more modern take on the series’ formula from PokÃ©mon Legends: Arceus.Â This new title is an open-world role-playing game set in an older version of the Sinnoh region. This means there’s a possibility there won’t be any gyms and that the starter PokÃ©mon given to the player are from a variety of regions, suggesting this won’t be an entirely new mainline PokÃ©mon game.
On the other hand, PokÃ©mon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are cute, stylized remakes of the classic 2007Â DiamondÂ andÂ Pearl titles for the Nintendo DS. I’m hoping these games offer an experience similar to the Alpha Sapphire andÂ Omega RubyÂ remakes.
Let us know what you thought of PokÃ©mon‘s 25th-anniversary celebration, and are you excited about the latest announcements surrounding the series?
