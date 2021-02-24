Telegram update brings auto-delete timer, home screen widgets and more

Telegram is rolling out an update that brings an auto-delete timer, home screen widgets and more features.
The new auto-delete feature will automatically delete messages for all participants either 24 hours or 7 days after a message has been sent. The feature can be enabled for all chats, but only applies to messages sent after the timer is set.
All messages will show a countdown to their deletion time and users can view the countdown by tapping the message on Android or pressing and holding it on iOS.
Telegram notes that users can also now add a widget to their home screen for instant access to important conversations. You can choose between a chat widget, which shows a preview of recent messages or a shortcut widget, which only displays names and profile pictures.
“On Android, chats and messages in the widget will always be up to date, and you can further expand the widget to take up more of your screen. On iOS, widgets will only get fresh data occasionally and can’t be expanded – this is due to system limitations.” Telegram notes.
Telegram groups allow up to 200,000 members to exchange messages and media. Now, groups that are close to the limit can be converted into Broadcast Groups, which allow unlimited members. It’s worth noting that only admins can send messages in a Broadcast Group, but members can still join voice chats.
The new update also brings more animated emoji, an improved reporting system and an enhanced chat import process.
Telegram has seen a surge in users over the last month as WhatsApp continues to face backlash for its upcoming privacy update.
Source: Telegram
