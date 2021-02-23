Framing Britney Spears, a popular New York Times documentary that focuses on how the media has depicted the popstar’s career and life, is coming to Bell’s Crave streaming service on February 26th.
According to Variety, Red Arrow International has closed its global sales for the critically-acclaimed documentary, resulting in Framing Britney Spears making its way to several different regions.
For example, Sky in the U.K. and Ireland, Nine in Australia, Three in New Zealand Yes in Israel and more will carry Framing Britney Spears.
In the U.S. Framing Brittany Spears streams on Hulu and on FX’s cable channel.
The unmissable documentary, #FramingBritneySpears arrives Friday, only on Crave. pic.twitter.com/E0z0oLxLds
— Crave (@CraveCanada) February 23, 2021
A standard Crave subscription is priced at $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.
Framing Britney Spears will be available with the base-level $9.99 per month subscription tier. Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, desktop and more.
Image credit: FX
Source: Variety
