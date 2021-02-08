Chromecast with Google TV update brings fixes for common issues

Google has started rolling out an update for the new Chromecast with Google TV that aims to reduce crashes and improve compatibility with 4K TVs and receivers.
Google says that the error that leads users to the Android recovery screen will now occur less, and when it does, it features better instructions for how to reset the device to fix the problem.
I’ve encountered this issue with my Chromecast with Google TV once so far.
The changelog also says that the device is getting increased support for 4K TVs and audio-video receivers, but it’s unclear what exactly this means. Following that, the streaming stick is also getting updated Dolby support with Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus improvements.
Beyond that, Google has also brought the new Chromecast with Google TV up to the December 2020 security patch and added other stability and performance improvements.
The update is rolling out now. You can check if it’s available on your device by navigating to settings, ‘System,’ ‘About’ and selecting, ‘System update.’
This update arrives after the latest Android TV update brought the older Google-owned TV platform in line with the new Chromecast’s UX design.Â
