Anker’s A2 NC Multi-Mode wireless earbuds are $25 off on Amazon

If you’re looking for new wireless earbuds and don’t want to pay the premium price tag companies like Apple, Samsung and Google charge, Anker’s A2 NC Multi-Mode active noise-cancelling (ANC) earbuds are currently on sale for $74.99, down from $99 on Amazon.
Unlike most Amazon deals, this one is linked to a promotion coupon. This means that before you click ‘Add to Cart,’ make sure you’ve selected the small ‘Apple CDN$ 25.00 coupon’ button located just under the earbuds’ price tag.
Though I haven’t used the A2 NCs myself, they feature impressive specs, including active noise-cancelling, six microphones, 35 hours of charge from their case and seven hours playback time a single charge.
Further, RTings, a typically reliable source of earbuds and headphone reviews, gave Anker’s A2 NCs a 7.1/10 review score, citing their great value and sound quality but somewhat finicky controls.
With that in mind, $74 is still a great price for any pair of wireless earbuds with ANC.
You can find Anker’s A2 NC Multi-Mode wireless earbuds on Amazon here.
Via: RedFlagDealsÂ
Comments