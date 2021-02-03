Cogeco says vandalized fiber line to blame for outage in Windsor, Ontario

Cogeco says it’s working to repair a vandalized fiber line that is causing outages in Windsor, Ontario on Wednesday morning.
“Dear customers, please note that the issue impacting our services in Windsor is due to fiber damages caused by an act of vandalism,” Cogeco stated in a tweet.
The carrier outlined in another tweet that it is currently prepping equipment and that splicing will begin around noon. Cogeco expects to see services progressively come online starting in the mid-afternoon.
Source: Cogeco
