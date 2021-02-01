Google pushes February security update to Pixel phones

Google has pushed out the latest security update for Pixel smartphones, and it only includes minor fixes and no significant new features.
That said, last March Google added a bunch of features to Android 10 in its March feature drop. If we’re lucky, we may see the same thing this year, with the especially empty February update hints that this is possible.
That’s not to say there aren’t any updates, however. Pixel 3 to 5 phones received a sensor fix that ensures the phone detects all sensors on bootup. The newer Pixel 4a (5G) and the Pixel 5 also got touch improvements described by Google as “further tuning & improvements for touch experience.”
As we move through February, the potential March Feature Drop isn’t the only notable update to look forward to. Last year in mid-February, we also got our first look at the Android 11 Developer Preview as it rolled out to developers.
In theory, we could also start to see some Android 12 news popping up as well.
Source: Google
