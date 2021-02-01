PREVIOUS|
Apple TV+ experiences highest viewership weekend ever thanks to new film Palmer

The streaming service saw a 33 percent increase

Feb 1, 2021

7:01 PM EST

Palmer

Apple TV+ has scored big with its new Justin Timberlake filmÂ Palmer.

Company insiders who spoke to Variety say that Apple TV+ had its most-watched weekend since the streaming video service launched back in November 2019.

The streaming platform experienced a 33 percent increase over its average viewers due to the premiere of a notable drama film, Palmer, from director Fisher Stevens and starring former NSYNC front-man Timberlake. Further, Variety’s sources say that the service’s increased viewership has also been helped by M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant, Dickinson and Losing Alice.

Palmer is about an ex-con who ends up being the caretaker of a gender-nonconforming child.

Apple TV+ also has quite a few upcoming films on its way, includingÂ Coda, which Apple won in a bidding war at the Sundance Film Festival this past weekend. The film reportedly broke film records with a cost of $25 million (USD) (roughly $32 million CAD).

Other upcoming movies includeÂ Emancipation, produced and starring Will Smith, and many more.

According toÂ Variety, other upcoming Apple TV award contenders for this year include Wolfwalkers, On The Rocks, Greyhound,Â and acclaimed documentaryÂ Boys SlateÂ and more.

While Apple TV+ costs $5.99 per month in Canada, the tech giant recently extended the service’s free trial to July 2021 for anyone who accessed it when it first launched last year.

Source: Variety

