Microsoft Canada running ‘Winter Sale’ on Surface, PCs and more

The sale runs until February 11th

Feb 1, 2021

5:40 PM EST

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

Microsoft Canada is currently running a Winter Sale on its website, offering discounts on PCs, Surface and more.

See below for some of the most notable deals:

The full list of deals can be found here. The Winter Sale ends on February 11th.

