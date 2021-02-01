Microsoft Canada running ‘Winter Sale’ on Surface, PCs and more

Microsoft Canada is currently running a Winter Sale on its website, offering discounts on PCs, Surface and more.
See below for some of the most notable deals:
- ASUS ZenBook 14″ Laptop with Intel Core i7 Processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and Windows 10 — $1,449 (regularly $1,849)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14 2-in-1 Laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Windows 10 — $829 (regularly $1,169)
- Lenovo 28″ 4K IPS Monitor – $344.99Â (regularly $419.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 13.3″ Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 — $1,449 (regularly $1,699)
- Samsung Wireless Charger Stand — $45 (regularly $89)
- Surface Laptop 3 15″ with AMD Ryzen 5 3580U Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB and Windows 10 — $1,599 (regularly $1,999)
- Surface Pro 7 with 10th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB and Windows 10 — $999 (regularly $1,199)
- Surface Pro X with Microsoft SQ1 Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB and Windows 10 — $1,149 (regularly $1,349)
The full list of deals can be found here. The Winter Sale ends on February 11th.
