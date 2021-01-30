PREVIOUS|
Best Buy flyer includes deals on LG, Toshiba TVs, sound bars, laptops and more

You can get $200 off a Sony sound bar, plus another $200 when you buy it with select Sony TVs

Jan 30, 2021

10:03 AM EST

This week’s Best Buy Canada flyer is now available with deals from January 29th to February 4th. Whether you’re looking to get a new TV for the big game or a laptop for working from home, there are plenty of deals on offer.

We’ve picked out a few highlight deals you can check out below:

Those interested in checking out all of Best Buy’s flyer deals for this week can check out a digital copy of the flyer here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

