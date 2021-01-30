Best Buy flyer includes deals on LG, Toshiba TVs, sound bars, laptops and more

This week’s Best Buy Canada flyer is now available with deals from January 29th to February 4th. Whether you’re looking to get a new TV for the big game or a laptop for working from home, there are plenty of deals on offer.
We’ve picked out a few highlight deals you can check out below:
- Save $100 on a 55-inch LG 4K HDR OLED Smart TV ($1,899.99, online only)
- Save $100 on an Asus Chromebook 15 ($299.99)
- Save $250 onÂ a 55-inch Toshiba 4K Smart LED Fire TV Edition ($449.99)
- Save $200 on a Sony 400-watt 3.1-channel Virtual Dolby Atmos Sound Bar ($699.99, save an extra $200 when bought with select Sony TVs)
- Lenovo Smart Clock Essential and TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug bundle for $45.98
- Save $150 on Tineco Pure One S11 Tango cordless smart vacuum ($449.99)
Those interested in checking out all of Best Buy’s flyer deals for this week can check out a digital copy of the flyer here.
