Apex Legends could release on February 2 for the Switch

We’ve known for months that Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment’s free-to-play battle royal title, is coming to the Switch.
While the game was originally set to arrive on Nintendo’s console in mid-2020, its release was delayed until October. After missing the October release date, Apex Legends director Chad Grenier said that Respawn wants to do the Switch version of the game “justice.”
Now, if a recent Japanese trailer for Season 8’s release on February 2nd is accurate, the Switch version of Apex will release on the same date. Further, an Amazon Japan listing for the “Champion Edition” of the game indicates February 2nd is the Switch port’s release date, according to GoNintendo.
Below is a full quote from Grenier regarding the Switch version of the game that was included in a blog post related to Apex’s season 7 launch:
“For those who game on the Nintendo Switch, weâ€™re still hard at work on the port, but in order to do justice to the game and make it into the great experience Switch players deserve, our team needs more time. This year has brought on unexpected new challenges, to put it mildly, and we donâ€™t want to rush anything out.“
Porting a great-looking battle royale like Apex to the Switch likely isn’t an easy task, so hopefully, Respawn manages to find a way to par down the game’s visuals and maintain solid performance on Nintendo’s far less powerful console.
Though I primarily play Apex Legends on the Xbox Series X and really like the recent 1440p 60fps update, I’d likely still play it on the Switch occasionally, especially if I wanted to game from the comfort of my bed.
Season 8 is set to add a new character called Fuse, additional skins and a revamped Kings Canyon. More information regarding Season 8 ‘Mayhem’ is set to be revealed soon.
Source: GoNintendo Via: NintendoLife
