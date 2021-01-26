Samsung’s next smartwatch may include blood sugar monitoring feature

Samsung’s next smartwatch will reportedly be able to track users’ blood glucose levels, more commonly known as blood sugar.
A report from South Korean publication ETNews outlines that the smartwatch would use an optical sensor to track blood sugar as opposed to drawing blood, which is how blood sugar is usually monitored.
The feature will be possible through “raman spectroscopy” technology. It’s worth noting that it’s unclear how accurate the blood sugar monitoring feature will be in comparison to traditional methods, considering the feature will mainly be targeted to users with diabetes.
The next Samsung smartwatch, which could be called the Galaxy Watch 4, is expected to be unveiled in the second half of this year.
It’s worth noting that another recent report from ETNews has revealed that the Apple Watch Series 7 could also be finally getting the long-rumoured blood sugar monitoring feature.
The report outlines that Apple has secured several patents surrounding glucose monitoring and that the company is now “focusing on securing reliability and stability before commercialization of the technology.”
Rumours regarding Apple bringing glucose monitoring to the Apple Watch have been around since the wearable first launched back in 2015.
It’ll be interesting to see if blood sugar monitoring comes to the next smartwatches from Samsung and Apple this year and how they may differ, especially since there’s quite a bit of interest around the features.
Source: ETNews Via: 9to5Google
