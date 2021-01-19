Costco offering 27-inch 4K Philips monitor for about $80 off

If you’re looking for a 4K monitor with a bit of a discount, Costco may have a deal for you.
The retailer currently offers a Philips 27-inch 4K IPS monitor for $299, which looks to be about $80 off when compared to the same monitor at other Canadian retailers.
The monitor features a 16:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, 350cd/m² brightness, two HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort. It comes with an HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable, as well as a power cable.
Amazon Canada was one of the few retailers I found that also sold the Philips monitor — it charged $379.99, although at the time of writing it was on sale for $359. Still, the Costco deal is better if you have a membership. Most other 4K monitors on retailers like Best Buy and Canada Computers will run you in the upper $300 to as much as $1,000 depending on the model.
Anyway, if this Philips monitor meets your needs, you can check it out on Costco’s website.
