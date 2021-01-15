PREVIOUS|
Costco offering 65-inch Series 4 TCL TV for $90 off

The deal is available until February 4th

Jan 15, 2021

3:01 PM EST

TCL’s 65-inch Series 4 4K HDR smart TV (65S423) is on sale at Costco. The TV is available regularly for $589 and is on sale for $499.

This 65-inch television offers 4K ultra HD with HDR 10, Roku TV integration, three HDMI ports and a 60Hz native refresh rate.

It’s worth noting that Costco’s website says that the TV costs $509 before checking out, but if you go through the purchase process, the subtotal with the $32 environmental fee comes to $531.

That said, when MobileSyrup reporter Jon went through the checkout process, the environmental fee was only $10, so your mileage may vary. However, the eco fee for screens 65-inch TVs is $32 across Ontario.

The deal is available until February 4th.

