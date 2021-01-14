Samsung unveils its SmartTag Bluetooth tracker priced at $39.99

Samsung has officially unveiled its Tile-like Bluetooth tracker during its ‘Galaxy Unpacked 2021’ event on January 14th.
The Galaxy SmartTag utilizes Bluetooth Low Energy technology to connect with nearby devices. Similar to other trackers, it features a hole that easily allows it to be attached to a keyring.
The tracker can be used to keep track of things like wallets, keys, earbuds and more. The tech giant says that the SmartTag has a Bluetooth range of up to 120m without obstacles.
It pairs with a smartphone through Samsung’s SmartThings app. The app will show the tag’s last known location on a map. Once you search for the tag, the app will show you an indicator depending on the signal. Users can also click on a button to make the tag emit a sound.
“Even when offline, the Galaxy Find Network can use scanned data to find it for you privately. And it’s easy to scroll through a history of where the tag’s been to retrace it. You can also use other devices you own to locate your items,” Samsung notes.
A two-pack of SmartTags costs $65.99 and a single tracker costs $39.99 in Canada.
During the event, Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra and its Galaxy Buds Pro.
