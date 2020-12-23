Zoom reportedly looking to launch email and calendar services

Zoom is looking to expand beyond video calling and may launch an email service and calendar app to compete with Google and Microsoft.
A new report from The Information has revealed that Zoom has already started to develop the email service, and that it may begin testing it next year. It’s unknown if Zoom has started developing the calendar service.
By expanding beyond its video calling service, Zoom may be able to retain its success and users once people return to the office and no longer need to video conference as much.
It’s worth noting that Zoom’s major competitors, Google and Microsoft, offer video conferencing services as part of broader enterprise app suites. Both of these companies offer email and calendar products, so it makes sense for Zoom to offer its own as well.
The Information notes that there are other factors that suggest Zoom is looking to create an entire enterprise app suite. For instance, the company has posted job ads looking for people to help create “exciting chat features.”
However, there’s the question of whether Zoom would even be able to successfully adopt users who are accustomed to Gmail or Outlook, especially since many workplaces have selected one or the other.
Source: The Information Via: The Verge
