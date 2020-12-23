PREVIOUS|
Here are The Source’s Boxing Week 2020 deals

The deals run from December 24th to 31st

Dec 23, 2020

11:52 AM EST

The Source

The Source has revealed its Boxing Week 2020 flyer, offering deals on laptops, headphones, micro SD cards and more.

Here are some of the retailer’s most notable deals:

  • Acer Aspire 3 Windows 10 laptop — $499.99 (regularly $599.99)
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4/PS5/Xbox One) — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • AirPods with charging case — $179.99 (regularly $199.99)
  • AirPods Pro — $269.99 (regularly $329.99)
  • Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones — $229.99 (regularly $399.99)
  • Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth speaker — $199.99 (regularly $249.99)
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • iPhone 12 — $0 down with 0 percent APR on eligible two-year plans
  • Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Google Nest Mini (2nd gen) — $34.99 (regularly $69.99)
  • The Last of Us Part II (PS4) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • MacBook Pro (13-inch) Apple M1 chip — $1599.99 (regularly $1699.99)
  • MSI Prestige laptop — $1499.99 (regularly $1899.99)
  • Samsung 55″ Crystal 4K UHD smart TV — $549.99 (regularly $649.99)
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds — $119.99 (regularly $199.99)
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8″ tablet — $159.99 (regularly $199.99)
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch — $219.99 (regularly $329.99)
  • Samsung UV sanitizer with wireless charging — $34.99 (regularly $69.99)
  • Select Xbox One controllers — $59.99 (regularly $74.99)
  • Up to 55 percent off SanDisk micro SD cards

The deals run from December 24th to 31st. The Source’s full Boxing Week flyer can be found here.

If you’re in an area of Canada that isn’t locked down, you can find out more on The Source’s in-store COVID-19 shopping procedures here.

