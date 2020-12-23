Crunchyroll releases winter 2021 anime slate

This is for all the anime fans out there.
Crunchyroll has released its slate for the winter 2021 season.
Here are some highly anticipated series, some of which have already started, including Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen.
- Dr. STONE – Senku and the Kingdom of Science prepare for the upcoming fight of Science vs Force in Dr. STONE!
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 (Cour 2) — After learning more behind the Death Loop and Witches of Sin, Subaru vows to save Emilia and his friends from further doom.
- So I’m a Spider, So What? — In this Crunchyroll Original series, one high school girl is reborn into an itsy bitsy spider and uses her positivity to survive as one of the lowest–ranked beasts!
- Jujutsu Kaisen — Don’t miss out on continuing episodes of JUJUTSU KAISEN, the next Shonen Jump hit only on Crunchyroll!
- Attack on Titan Final Season — The colossal final season of Attack on Titan continues as the survey corps members find out what awaits them across the sea. This series will continue premiering new episodes on Crunchyroll every Sunday at 12:45pm PST.
- Laid-Back Camp Season 2 — Get ready for another comfy camping season with Nadeshiko, Rin, and the Outdoor Activities Club!
Crunchyroll’s latest slate for the winter anime season includes:
- Anime AzurLane: Slow Ahead!
- Dr. Ramune — Mysterious Disease Specialist — In this Crunchyroll Original series, you wont want to miss your check-up with Dr. Ramune, a specialist in mysterious diseases that live in people’s hearts.
- EX-ARM — In 2030, a policewoman and her android partner activate the AI superweapon EX-ARM, and find out what’s truly behind the technology
- GIVEN The Movie — In this direct continuation from the TV series, the Given band members must balance their feelings of current and past relationships.
- Heaven’s Design Team — Follow the top designers at Heaven’s Animal Design Department as they try to close the deal with their biggest client: GOD.
- The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter — The son of an impoverished noble family finds a hidden dungeon that allows him to improves his skills…at a price!
- The Quintessential Quintuplets 2 — High school student Futaro Uesugi and the Nakano Quintuplets continue their studies in Season 2, with love and marriage right on the horizon!
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 — Rimuru returns to protect his friends and the Jura Tempest Federation in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2, premiering January 12 on Crunchyroll.
- Tropical-Rouge Pretty Cure! – -A brand new PreCure series is coming exclusively to Crunchyroll, and now it’s time to get tropical!
- True Cooking Master Boy — Mao’s culinary adventures in 19th century China continue with the threat of the Underground Cooking Society looming closer!
- Umamusume Season 2 — On your mark. Get set. GO (watch the brand new season of Umamusume: Pretty Derby)!
- World Trigger S2 — New enemies draw near as the Border agents prepare for the fight in the second season of World Trigger!
- Yamishibai 8
This is all in addition to returning favourites, including:
- Anime Kapibarasan — Snuggle up with this adorable series featuring Kapibarasan and their animal friends!
- Black Clover — Asta and the Black Bulls begin to uncover the secrets behind the devils and curse magic across the kingdoms!
- BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS – Boruto continues his adventures to become the ultimate ninja with Team 7 and all your favorite ninja from the Hidden Leaf Village!
- Case Closed — Ace teen detective Shinichi Kudo solves cases after becoming trapped in the body of a ten year old.
- Digimon Adventure: — A brand new Digimon adventure continues with the classic DigiDestined cast!
- Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai – Based on the classic Dragon Quest series, follow Dai and his party in their grand adventure to defeat the demon lord Hadlar!
- Healin’ Good Pretty Cure — Three girls come together to form the Healin’ Good Pretty Cure team and defend The Healing Garden, a secret world inside Earth!
- Mr. Osomatsu 3rd Season — Those wild and goofy sextuplets are at it again with the third season of Mr. Osomatsu!
- Oh, Suddenly Egyptian God — Join the ancient Egyptian gods (in an adorable form) in their everyday free and laid-back lives!
- One Piece — Luffy and the Straw Hats continue their adventures in Wano and fight against the powerful Emperors!
- Onyx Equinox – Catch EVERY episode of Izel’s journey as humanity’s champion and the war between gods in Onyx Equinox, all available now!
- Shadowverse — A young boy fights in intense card battles based on the digital smartphone game “Shadowverse”!
- With a Dog AND a Cat, Every Day is Fun — The series for those who can’t choose between cats or dogs, Inu-kun and Neko-sama fill their owner’s day with laughter and love.
- Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon – Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha continue their Feudal Fairytale adventures in the Inuyasha sequel series!
If you’re looking for something to watch, I suggest the final season of Attack on Titan because it’s insane and very exciting. I’m about to start Jujutsu Kaisen, myself.
