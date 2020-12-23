PREVIOUS
Facebook plans to add more account security features next year: report

The social media giant is going to expand its 'Facebook Protect' security program globally

Dec 23, 2020

9:23 AM EST

Facebook has plans to add more account security features in 2021, according to a new report from Reuters.

The social media giant is going to begin letting users set up physical security keys in order to verify their identity before logging into the Facebook app. Users currently have the option to require a hardware security key when logging into the desktop platform.

Facebook users are going to have the option to buy a hardware key from retailers and then register it with the social media giant.

The platform also has plans to expand its ‘Facebook Protect’ security program globally to more types of accounts next year. The service is currently used for high-profile accounts in the United States, such as election candidates.

It essentially allows politicians, government agencies and election workers to set up additional security measures as a way to protect their accounts. This includes measures such as two-factor authentication and real-time monitoring for possible hacking threats.

Facebook has outlined that it will expand the security program to more users, including journalists and human rights activists.

Source: Reuters

