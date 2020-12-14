PREVIOUS|
Google services back online following widespread outage

The outage impacted Gmail, YouTube, Meet and more

Dec 14, 2020

9:14 AM EST

Google services are coming back online following a temporary outage in parts of the world, including Canada, the U.S. and Europe.

Thousands of users around the world were unable to access their Gmail accounts, watch YouTube videos or access Google Docs. The issues seem to have started around 7am ET, according to Downdetector.ca. The services came back online at around 8:15am ET.

Other services such as Google Meet, Google Maps and Google Duo were also impacted by the temporary outage. Some reports also suggest that smart home gadgets integrated with Google Assistant were also experiencing issues.

Although outages on Google’s apps aren’t exactly uncommon, today’s outage affected its popular services during a time when users around the world are relying on them amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, it didn’t take too long for Google to resolve the issues.

Source: Downdetector Via: The Associated Press

