PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles available at EB Games Canada at 12pm ET [Now sold out]

Update 10/12/2020 12:20pm: EB Games says that it is now sold out of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. As with the retailer’s last PS5 restock drop, I wasn’t able to get past the ‘Waiting Room’ display despite opening the link at 11:30pm ET.
Thank you for your continued interest in the Playstation 5. We are now sold out of units. Please continue to follow us on social media as well as subscribe to our newsletters for updates. pic.twitter.com/r8gCmydlAX
— EB Games Canada 👾❄️ (@EBGamesCanada) December 10, 2020
In a recent tweet, EB Games Canada revealed that a limited number of PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles are set to go on sale at 12pm ET.
A limited amount of #Playstation5 digital consoles will be available for purchase at 12 PM EST!
Une quantité limitée de consoles numériques Playstation 5 sera disponible en vente à 12 h HNE !https://t.co/bRo9cfSsjH pic.twitter.com/IqjFLFxqFB
— EB Games Canada 👾❄️ (@EBGamesCanada) December 10, 2020
As with previous PlayStation 5 drops, I’ve only been able to get to the now-familiar ‘Waiting Room’ display. I’ve never been able to move past this page with PlayStation 5 restocks, but there are success stories out there.
The Playstation 5 Digital Console restock is limited to online-only with ship to home orders. Ship to store will not be available at this time.
— EB Games Canada 👾❄️ (@EBGamesCanada) December 10, 2020
EB says that this Digital Edition restock is limited to online-only and that shipping to the store isn’t available. The Digital Edition of Sony’s new video game console doesn’t feature a disc drive.
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition $499
This story will be updated when the console is no longer in stock, which often happens in only a matter of minutes.
Source: @EBGamesCanada
