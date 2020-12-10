PREVIOUS|
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles available at EB Games Canada at 12pm ET [Now sold out]

"and it's gone"

Dec 10, 2020

12:00 PM EST

PS5 Digital Edition

Update 10/12/2020 12:20pm: EB Games says that it is now sold out of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. As with the retailer’s last PS5 restock drop, I wasn’t able to get past the ‘Waiting Room’ display despite opening the link at 11:30pm ET.

In a recent tweet, EB Games Canada revealed that a limited number of PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles are set to go on sale at 12pm ET.

As with previous PlayStation 5 drops, I’ve only been able to get to the now-familiar ‘Waiting Room’ display. I’ve never been able to move past this page with PlayStation 5 restocks, but there are success stories out there.

EB says that this Digital Edition restock is limited to online-only and that shipping to the store isn’t available. The Digital Edition of Sony’s new video game console doesn’t feature a disc drive.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition $499

This story will be updated when the console is no longer in stock, which often happens in only a matter of minutes.

Source: @EBGamesCanada

