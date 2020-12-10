Canada had the third fastest 5G median download speed of G7 countries in 2020: report

Canada had the third-fastest 5G median download speed of G7 countries in 2020, according to Ookla’s latest report.
The report, which was released on December 19th, reveals that Italy had the fastest median download speed over 5G among all G7 countries and Japan followed in second.
The median download speed over 5G in Italy was 230.05Mbps, while it was 217.65Mbps in Japan. Canada’s median download speed over 5G was 209.24Mbps. The United Kingdom came in fourth with 161.13Mbps, Germany followed with 128.32Mbps and the United States came next with 64.11Mbps.
In terms of the world in general outside of the G7 countries, the United Arab Emirates topped the list with an average 5G download speed of 959.39Mbps.
The United States had the highest time spent on 5G with 14.8 percent among G7 countries, and Canada followed in second place with 7.5 percent. The United Kingdom followed with 3.3 percent.
Further, the report revealed that Canada had the fifth largest percentage change in the number of 5G deployments between Q3 2019 and Q3 2020. Ookla notes that Canada had 93 5G deployments as of Q3 2020, which is a 7,600 percent change year-over-year.
This isn’t surprising since 2020 saw Canadian carriers launching their initial 5G networks. Rogers was the first Canadian carrier to launch its 5G network in January. Montreal-based national carrier Bell followed suit in June, and Vancouver-based Telus launched its 5G network a week later.
Although this report from Ookla is promising, Canadians won’t see the blazing-fast speeds that 5G promises until the 3.5GHz spectrum is auctioned off in June 2021 and then deployed in the next few years.
Interestingly, the report indicates that the worldwide 5G medium download speed was 954 percent faster than that over 4G, while the 5G median upload speed was 311 percent faster than 4G speeds.
Ookla compiled this report by examining data from over 60.5 million Speedtest results during Q3 2020 to determine how much speeds have improved and what worldwide 5G coverage looks like now.
Image credit: Ookla
Source: Ookla
Comments