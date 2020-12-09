Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cloud gaming coming to iOS and PC in Spring 2021

Microsoft has confirmed that it will launch Xbox Game Pass streaming on iOS and PC in Spring 2021.
Formerly known as ‘xCloud,’ the ‘cloud gaming (beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate’ service will arrive on iOS via a browser app. On Windows PC, the service will be accessible via browser and the Xbox app. Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99 CAD/month.
Microsoft didn’t provide any further details, but at least a release window is now known. This is an update from October when Xbox chief Phil Spencer teased that a solution to Game Pass on iOS would be coming “early next year.” The iOS browser app is coming after several months of Microsoft working around Apple’s App Store policies, which it has criticized for being restrictive in bringing services like Game Pass to the platform.
In the end, Microsoft is the latest in a line of companies that have had to turn to a browser app to bring their gaming services to iOS. In September, Amazon confirmed that it’s working with Apple on a browser app for its U.S.-only Luna service, and Google revealed in November that it’s doing the same for Stadia.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate streaming launched on September 15th on Android as part of the native Game Pass app.
It’s important to note that in addition to PC and iOS support, Spencer has also committed to bringing Game Pass streaming to consoles at some point in the future. It’s unclear, however, when that might happen.
Source: Xbox
