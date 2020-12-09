Xbox players can play Cyberpunk a day early by region switching

A handful of Xbox gamers have discovered that if you change your Xbox console’s region settings to New Zealand, you can play Cyberpunk 2077 a day early.
This appears to work on the new Xbox Series X/Series S and older Xbox One generation consoles as well.
If you want to try out the trick for yourself, you need to hit the Xbox Guide button and open the console’s Settings page. From there, select ‘System’ and then ‘language and Location.’ You can then set your region to New Zealand and hit ‘Restart Now.’
When the console reboots, it should be set to New Zealand. This allows you to play CD Projekt Red’s long-awaited new RPG a little early.
The wait is almost over!
If you're looking to play #Cyberpunk2077 as soon as it's available, here's a map with global release timings.
For PC and Stadia players, the release is simultaneous and scheduled for midnight GMT, and for all console players – midnight local time. pic.twitter.com/W0QLIFAhH1
— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 3, 2020
Sadly, the trick doesn’t work on Sony’s PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5.
PC and Stadia players should gain access at 7 pm ET/5pm PT on December 9th since this version of the game goes live at midnight GMT time on the 10th and then simultaneously releases around the world.
Source: Kotaku
