Google Stadia is coming to iOS via a progressive web app

Google has confirmed that it is bringing its Stadia game streaming service to iOS.
This will be in the form of a progressive web app (PWA), according to Google. This way, iOS users will be able to download a “bookmark” to their homepage that offers access to Stadia. Otherwise, the user experience will function just like it does on Android, says Google.
A specific rollout date for the Stadia PWA app on iOS was not provided, with a Google spokesperson simply noting to MobileSyrup that it’s coming “within weeks” of November 19th, Stadia’s first anniversary.
In any case, this is a notable addition for Stadia, given that its mobile functionality has been limited to Android devices in its first year.
Apple has notoriously strict App Store policies that prevent streaming services like Stadia, which is no doubt why Google has opted for a PWA approach instead. Amazon is also using a PWA on iOS for its upcoming Luna streaming service (it’s unclear if Luna will come to Canada).
Further, Microsoft has similar plans for its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service’s mobile streaming feature, which is also currently only available on Android. Xbox chief Phil Spencer says the company hopes to have a solution to Game Pass on iOS roll out in early 2021. Reports indicate this will also be a browser-based app.
For now, Stadia is available on TVs (via Chromecast Ultra) and Chrome browsers in addition to Android. The service is free to access, with games being available for purchase individually. For the free tier, streams are capped at 1080p/60fps.
Stadia Pro, meanwhile, is an $11.99 CAD/month subscription service that offers several games at no additional cost on top of 4K/60fps streams. A free one-month trial for Stadia Pro is available here.
Comments