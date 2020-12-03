PREVIOUS|
SyrupCast

SyrupCast 228: M1 Macs and the Porsche Taycan

The Fast and the Furious: Taycan Drift

Dec 3, 2020

5:31 PM EST

0 comments

This week on the Syrupcast, Patrick and Brad are joined by Jon to talk about Apple’s new M1 Mac lineup.

Before jumping into the MacBook news, Brad briefly goes over his initial impressions of driving around the all-electric Porsche Taycan.

Once the team gets into the M1 MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini, Jon brings an interesting angle to the discussion since he’s spent a significant amount of time with the ARM-based Surface Pro X. Patrick is also starting to come around to the M1 Mac lineup despite being critical of them in a recent story.

Overall the team is resoundingly positive about Apple’s new Mac line and is excited to see what the next-generation of the devices looks like.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe on Spotify

Direct download link

Related Articles

SyrupCast

Nov 20, 2020

12:31 PM EST

SyrupCast 227: Xbox Series X vs PlayStation 5

News

Aug 11, 2020

3:56 PM EDT

Amazon to launch podcasts on Amazon Music and Audible

News

Mar 17, 2020

6:50 PM EDT

Telus launches health-focused podcast, first episode focused on coronavirus

SyrupCast

Mar 23, 2018

9:03 AM EDT

SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 163: Facebook, why can’t I quit you?

Comments