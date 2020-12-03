Rogers providing free phones and data plans to Indigenous women’s shelters

Rogers is providing free phones and data plans to women’s shelters dedicated to helping Indigenous women and children in remote areas.
The national carrier has partnered with the National Aboriginal Circle Against Family Violence. This latest partnership is an extension of Rogers’ other collaboration with women’s shelters across the country.
Rogers will be providing the free phones along with six months of free voice and data plans to over a dozen shelters including the Gignoo Transition House in New Brunswick, the Onyota’a:ka Family Healing Lodge in Ontario and the Neepinise Family Healing Centre in Alberta.
“For women and children escaping violence and abuse, phones and connectivity provide an essential digital lifeline,” said Sevaun Palvetzian, the chief communications officer at Rogers, in a press release.
Towards the start of the pandemic, Rogers partnered with Women’s Shelters Canada and provided hundreds of devices to vulnerable members of these organizations. The devices sent to all of these organizations included free voice and data plans, which have recently been extended by an additional six months.
Devices provided to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada and LGBTQ2S+ organizations have also received an additional six months of service.
Source: Rogers
