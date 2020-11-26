PREVIOUS
Huawei CFO’s extradition trial continues as defence claims her rights were violated

Meng's lawyers are arguing that her rights were violated during her arrest

Nov 26, 2020

9:52 AM EST

Lawyers for Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzhou are seeking evidence to back up their argument that her rights were violated during her arrest.

As witness testimony in the case to extradite Meng to the United States continues, her defence team is gearing up to further question the Canadian police supervisor in charge of her arrest in December 2018.

Meng’s defence team is gathering evidence for an abuse of process claim. The team is arguing that the RCMP and CBSA officials coordinated their actions to gather evidence against her when she was arrested. Her lawyers are attempting to get the extradition case overturned with this argument.

Huawei Canada recently said in a statement that it continues to have confidence in Meng Wanzhou’s innocence and the Canadian judicial system. The statement also said that “the truth is coming out.”

Vancouver authorities arrested Meng in December 2018 at the request of the United States for violating sanctions in Iran.

The extradition proceedings will last at least until early next year. However, due to appeals, the process could possibly last years.

Source: Reuters 

