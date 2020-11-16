Huawei Canada says it has confidence in CFO’s innocence as hearings resume

Huawei Canada says it continues to have confidence in Meng Wanzhou’s innocence, ahead of her B.C. Supreme Court hearings in November.
In a statement, the company says that it “continues to have great confidence in both Ms. Meng’s innocence and the integrity of the Canadian judicial system. The truth is coming out.”
Huawei Canada also stated that “the October hearings revealed important information about the details of Meng Wanzhou’s arrest and the motivation behind it.”
Meng’s defense team is gathering evidence for an abuse of process claim. The team is arguing that the RCMP and CBSA officials coordinated their actions to gather evidence against her when she was arrested.
Over the next few weeks, the court will hear testimonies from RCMP and CBSA officers involved in the arrest nearly two years ago.
Vancouver authorities arrested Meng in December 2018 at the request of the United States for violating sanctions in Iran. As with the statement released by Huawei Canada today, the company has repeatedly stated that it trusts Canada’s judicial system, and that it believes the system will prove Meng’s innocence.
The extradition proceedings will last at least until early next year. However, due to appeals, the process could possibly last years.
Source: Huawei Canada
