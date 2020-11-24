Minimalist case maker Totallee’s cases are 30 percent off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

If you’ve followed my work on MobileSyrup, you’ll know that I am both an advocate of using smartphone cases and that I’ve written about countless brands over the years.
Though I typically always opt for Spigen smartphone cases, I recently came across a relatively new company called Totallee.
While the company’s cases are a little on the pricey side, they’re by far the thinnest I’ve ever encountered. I’ve been using a ‘Frosted Clear’ case on the iPhone 12 Pro Max and ‘Pacific Blue’ iPhone 12 Pro for the last few weeks, and while they don’t offer a ton of protection, they’re incredibly thin, coming in at just 0.5mm – 0.8mm.
The case’s cutouts are precise, they work with Apple’s new MagSafe charger — but unfortunately don’t feature any built-in MagSafe technology — and are nearly weightless at 2.3g. However, Totallee’s cases aren’t perfect because some colours seem to show scratches very easily. For example, my Pacific Blue Case has a few permanent scuffs towards the bottom and scrapes across the top. To be fair, I didn’t encounter the same problem with the Frosted Clear case.
While I’ve only tested out Totalee’s iPhone 12 series cases, the company also offers enclosures for the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL and Pixel 5, earlier iPhone models like the iPhone 11 series and Samsung’s S20 Series.
For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Totallee is offering 30 percent off all products on its website, including its screen protectors and chargers, with the promo code ‘DEAL4BFCM’ on Amazon’s Canadian website as well as directly through Totallee. The code is valid from November 23rd to November 30th.
Totallee cases for older devices seem generally cheaper, but anything recent costs $49. This means that if you were to pick up a Totallee case for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, for example, it would cost $34 with the Black Friday discount.
