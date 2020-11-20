PREVIOUS|
Sony releases fix for PlayStation 5 download queue bug

After downloading the update, booting the PlayStation 5 in 'Safe Mode' solves the issue

Nov 20, 2020

3:06 PM EST

PlayStation 5 UI

Sony has released a fix for the PlayStation 5’s download queue bug that first appeared earlier this week.

The glitch caused games to be stuck in a queue and stop downloading.

The Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) Twitter account outlines that after downloading the company’s latest system update, booting the PS5 in safe mode and rebuilding the database fixes the problem.

To boot in safe mode, turn off the console completely and hold down the power button for seven seconds until you hear two beeps.

While MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke and I haven’t experienced this issue with our PlayStation 5 consoles, unfortunately, our resident gaming expert, Brad Shankar, encountered the problem when downloading Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Brad was forced to perform a factory reset to get the download to work properly. That said, IGN says that booting the PS5 in safe mode solves the problem.

Currently, it’s unclear if you have to rebuild the database or if the update fixes the issue for most users. However, the steps are there if the update doesn’t work.

To learn more about the bug, check out our reporting from earlier this week.

Source: Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) Via: IGN

