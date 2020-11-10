iPhone and iPad apps work on Apple’s Macs that feature the M1 chip

During the tech giant’s recent keynote, Apple quietly announced that iPhone and iPad apps run on its new Mac computers equipped with its proprietary M1 chips, including the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini.
This is a useful feature since it allows users to take advantage of the massive library of iOS and iPad apps on M1-based Macs.
It’s already possible to run Android apps on Chromebooks, and it’s a killer feature on that platform. I expect running iOS and iPad apps on M1 Mac computers to be just as good or far better.
To be clear, this doesn’t mean every iOS and iPadOS will come to macOS, but if the app developer enables the functionality, their app will run directly on Apple’s desktop operating system.
