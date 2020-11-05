‘Ary and the Secret of Seasons’ and ‘Little Big Workshop’ are Stadia’s newest games

Google’s Stadia game streaming platform has confirmed that two new games are heading to the service, Ary and the Secret of Seasons and Little Big Workshop.
Ary and the Secret of Seasons first launched in September and costs $49.99 CAD. The game seems to be a Zelda-inspired third-person action-adventure title.
Little Big Workshop released back in October 2019 and costs $24.99. From the trailer below, HandyGames’ Little Big Workshop allows players to create their own virtual manufacturing warehouse.
These two games arrive as Stadia passes more than 100 total titles in its library. Google’s Stadia video game streaming service first became available in Canada in November 2019.
With Stadia, users can stream both AAA and indie games to smartphones, tablets, computers and TVs.
Comments