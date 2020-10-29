PREVIOUS
Business

Amazon’s reports $96.1 billion in Q3 2020 revenue

The ongoing pandemic seems to have increased Amazon's earnings

Oct 29, 2020

5:41 PM EDT

0 comments

Amazon

Amazon is raking it in during COVID-19 as more people shift to buying goods online.

The retail giant made $96.1 billion (roughly $128 billion CAD) during its third-quarter, which runs from June 30th to September 30th. In 2019 during the same period of time, Amazon took in $70 billion (roughly $90 billion CAD).

Beyond its financials, the e-commerce giant also posted that more than 320,000 people attended its virtual Career Day to apply for 130,000 corporate, technology and operations positions across North America. The company said it “received a record 384,000 applications for roles in Canada and the U.S. within a week of announcing the event.”

COVID hasn’t just increased the company’s sales, but also its safety practices.

Amazon says it’s still increasing its in-house COVID-19 testing and that it will have the ability to perform 50,000 tests a day across 650 sites by November.

Source: Amazon 

Related Articles

Resources

Oct 27, 2020

11:07 AM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in November 2020

News

Oct 29, 2020

12:03 PM EDT

Spotify has 320 million users but failed to turn a profit this quarter

News

Oct 21, 2020

6:36 PM EDT

Amazon Fire TV devices to get new hands-free features via Alexa

News

Oct 16, 2020

4:21 PM EDT

Amazon is jumping right into its pre-holidays sales event

Comments