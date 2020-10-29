Amazon’s reports $96.1 billion in Q3 2020 revenue

Amazon is raking it in during COVID-19 as more people shift to buying goods online.
The retail giant made $96.1 billion (roughly $128 billion CAD) during its third-quarter, which runs from June 30th to September 30th. In 2019 during the same period of time, Amazon took in $70 billion (roughly $90 billion CAD).
Beyond its financials, the e-commerce giant also posted that more than 320,000 people attended its virtual Career Day to apply for 130,000 corporate, technology and operations positions across North America. The company said it “received a record 384,000 applications for roles in Canada and the U.S. within a week of announcing the event.”
COVID hasn’t just increased the company’s sales, but also its safety practices.
Amazon says it’s still increasing its in-house COVID-19 testing and that it will have the ability to perform 50,000 tests a day across 650 sites by November.
Source: Amazon
