Nintendo’s surprise Direct Mini confirms Hyrule Warriors demo, cloud gaming and more

Without any prior announcement, Nintendo dropped a pre-recorded ‘Direct Mini: Partner Showcase’ presentation on the internet this morning.
The stream, which specifically focused on Switch titles from Nintendo’s third-party partners, comes in at about 19 minutes.
Most notably, the Partner Showcase confirmed that Nintendo’s previously Japan-only cloud service to stream select games like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is now available in the west. This will be used to stream Control (now available) and the upcoming Hitman 3 (releasing January 2021) — read more on that here.
Outside of that surprise announcement, Nintendo confirmed that a free demo for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is now available on the Nintendo eShop. The game is a Dynasty Warriors-esque hack-and-slash prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and will launch on the Switch on November 20th.
More shadow drops out of the Direct Mini came in the form is of No More Heroes and No More Heroes II: Desperate Struggle, both priced at $22.49 (a special launch discount from $24.99) on the eShop. The two action games are fan-favourite titles from the Wii and have come to Switch ahead of No More Heroes III, which will also come to Switch sometime in 2021.
Additionally, Square Enix has revealed that its Japanese role-playing game (JRPG) Bravely Default II — once set to release sometime in 2020 — will now drop on February 26th, 2021.
Here’s a list of everything else shown during the Direct:
- Griftlands: Switch Edition gets a “summer 2021” window on Switch
- Nintendo reminded users that Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia is coming to Switch on November 3rd
- Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is coming on March 23th, 2021
- Surviving The Aftermath gets a “spring 2021” windowTropico 6 is coming to Switch on November 6th, 2020
- Ubisoft Quebec’s Immortals: Fenyx Rising is coming to Switch on December 3rd alongside current- and next-gen consoles
Nintendo says this will be its final ‘Direct Mini’ presentation for 2020. The company has held a few of these presentations since March amid the COVID-19 pandemic in lieu of traditional full-length Direct streams.
Image credit: Nintendo
Source: Nintendo
