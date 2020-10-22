Best Buy Canada is back in action with another sale dedicated to outfitting your home.
The ‘Smart Tech’ sale slashes prices on select smart displays, audio and security devices. Here’s a list of what is on sale:
- Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation with Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $34.99 (save $50)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 with Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $69.99 (save $40)
- Ecobee 5 Pro SmartThermostat for $279.99 (save $80)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 & Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Pro for $198.99 (save $175)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $89.99 (save $20)
- Amazon Fire 7 for $49.99 (save $20)
- Amazon Echo Flex with Alexa for $14.99 (save $20)
- Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Pro for $198.99 (save $100)
- Amazon Echo Studio for $189.99 (save $70)
- Google Nest Hub for $79.99 (save $20)
- Pre-order the Eero Pro 6 3 pack and get a Fire TV Cube for free ($150 value).
- Google Home Max for $249.97 (save $150)
- Nanoleaf Light Panels – Smarter Kit – 9 Panels for $199.99 (save $50)
- Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Security System with 4 Bullet 2K Cameras for $999.99 (save $50)
- Twinkly Smart LED Light Set – 250 Lights for $149.99 (save $100)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) for $289.75 (save $50)
- Click and Grow Smart Indoor Garden for $99.99 (save $30)
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $50 (save $4)
Source: Best Buy Canada
Comments