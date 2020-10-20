PREVIOUS|
Nest Hello doorbell gets Halloween-themed chime

These spooky sounds are only here for a limited time

Oct 20, 2020

12:52 PM EDT

Google has launched its seasonal doorbell chimes in Canada with a new Halloween-themed option.

The new chime is called ‘Spooky sounds and users can enable it via the ‘Doorbell theme’ options from the Nest app’s settings.

Previously, this feature was only available in the U.S. Nest often makes these kinds of sounds available for a limited time around certain holidays. Now that the feature is live in Canada, people can expect another themed-sound around the winter holiday season. Last year it appeared near the end of November, according to a Google Nest Help page.

Source: Google Nest Help Via: iPhone in Canada

