Users won’t be able to purchase PlayStation 3, PS Vita and PSP games on the PlayStation Store in a few days.
Eurogamer reported that Sony sent an email to development partners about the change ahead of the PS Store’s refresh pre-PS5 launch on November 12th. However, now PlayStation has sent out an email to users as well.
The PlayStation Store revamp launches on the web from October 21st to 26th and October 28th on mobile. The company is making changes to the content users can access through the PS Store via desktop and mobile devices.
The email goes over exactly everything that’s changing. For example, you’ll no longer be able to buy the following:
-
- PS3 games and add-ons
- PSP games and add-ons
- PS Vita games
- Apps
- Themes
- Avatars
- The Wishlist feature will also be discontinued, and items on “Your Wishlist” will no longer be available.
Users will still have access to the content they’ve already purchased for the PS3, PSP and PS Vita and existing PS4 apps, themes and avatars. You’ll also still be able to pull up the store and purchase from your older console or handheld as well.
Comments